Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,258.00

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $470,601.65 and $1,258.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

