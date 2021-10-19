DECOIN (DTEP) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.25 Million

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last week, DECOIN has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. DECOIN has a market cap of $15.58 million and $1.25 million worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000436 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DECOIN

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 78,132,415 coins and its circulating supply is 55,673,028 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

