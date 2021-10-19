DEEPSPACE Market Capitalization Achieves $2.95 Million (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $23,099.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00064287 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00067404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00098511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,990.82 or 0.99761337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.18 or 0.05919776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00020690 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,657,553 coins and its circulating supply is 50,387,319 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

