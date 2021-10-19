DeFi Yield Protocol Price Reaches $0.39 on Major Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and $719,280.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00064242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00067997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00098019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,202.98 or 1.00060130 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.19 or 0.06008299 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002515 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,076,447 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

