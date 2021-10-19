Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBJ) Shares Up 1.6%

Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBJ)’s share price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.69 and last traded at $28.45. 1,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.85.

