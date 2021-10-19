DeGate (DG) Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a market capitalization of $21.13 million and $153,440.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeGate

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,166,152 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

