Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Short Interest Down 26.9% in September

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 415,800 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the September 15th total of 569,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ TACO traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.69. 7,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,298. The stock has a market cap of $316.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 964,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after purchasing an additional 247,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,940,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after purchasing an additional 64,148 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 994,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 42,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 268,434 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on TACO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

