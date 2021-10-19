Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Short Interest Down 26.9% in September

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 415,800 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the September 15th total of 569,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ TACO traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.69. 7,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,298. The stock has a market cap of $316.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $11.99.
Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 964,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after purchasing an additional 247,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,940,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after purchasing an additional 64,148 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 994,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 42,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 268,434 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently commented on TACO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday.
About Del Taco Restaurants
Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.
