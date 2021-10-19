Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,200 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 155,200 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Delek Logistics Partners stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,724. Delek Logistics Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 2.91.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.05 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 151.76% and a net margin of 27.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 89.95%.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,959 shares in the company, valued at $531,966.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $847,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,928,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,934,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1,941.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 135,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 128,790 shares in the last quarter. 10.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

