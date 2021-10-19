Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of DK stock opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75. Delek US has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Analysts forecast that Delek US will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 885,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 69,988 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its stake in Delek US by 3.3% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 204,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Delek US by 660.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 321,118 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 44.5% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 81,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Delek US by 171.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 116,867 shares in the last quarter.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

