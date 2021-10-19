Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DLVHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delivery Hero has an average rating of “Buy”.

DLVHF remained flat at $$132.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 66 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $171.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.30.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

