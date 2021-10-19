Delphax Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLPX) Stock Price Down 16.1%

Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX) fell 16.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 119,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 199,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

Delphax Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DLPX)

Delphax Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and delivery of advanced digital print production systems. Its products include cut sheet printer, continuous roll-fed, printer on press, and finishing and test equipment. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

