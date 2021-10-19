Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Demant A/S stock opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 0.04. Demant A/S has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $30.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets raised Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Demant A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

