Den Bosch Fred Van Sells 1,000 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $63,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Den Bosch Fred Van also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $67,270.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $276,210.00.

Shares of VRNS stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.45. 529,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,277. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 190.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,320 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 208.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,521,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,259 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,217 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 311.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,527,000 after buying an additional 1,437,972 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.