Denbury (NYSE:DEN) PT Raised to $87.00 at KeyCorp

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $86.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Roth Capital cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.46.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Denbury has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $81.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.82.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. The company had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth $201,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Denbury by 539.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,584 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Denbury by 206.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Denbury by 244.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth $139,068,000.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

