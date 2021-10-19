Dent Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last Week (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 19th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $571.51 million and approximately $35.96 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dent has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00040628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00192834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00089220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

Dent is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.