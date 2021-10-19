Deri Protocol (DERI) Market Cap Reaches $19.03 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.03 million and $6.20 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00063475 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00067506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00097505 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,085.78 or 0.99767511 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,789.68 or 0.05899694 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00020673 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.