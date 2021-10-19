Dero Trading Down 10.4% This Week (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last week, Dero has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $221.97 million and $1.62 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $20.29 or 0.00031768 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,937,567 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

