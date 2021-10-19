Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Down to $13.64

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.64, but opened at $12.53. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 969 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.37.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arsani William bought 40,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

