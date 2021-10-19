Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 10,752 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.11% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $878.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $290.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.71 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BJRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

BJ's Restaurants Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

