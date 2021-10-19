Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a £158 ($206.43) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £175 ($228.64) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £190 ($248.24) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £193 ($252.16) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £166.54 ($217.58).

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at £142.75 ($186.50) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £25.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is £144.71 and its 200-day moving average is £139.80. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of £117 ($152.86) and a 1 year high of £196.81 ($257.13).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

