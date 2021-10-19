Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Forterra (LON:FORT)

Forterra (LON:FORT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON:FORT opened at GBX 271.73 ($3.55) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £621.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22. Forterra has a one year low of GBX 169.80 ($2.22) and a one year high of GBX 330 ($4.31). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 294.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 289.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

