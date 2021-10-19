Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Forterra (LON:FORT)

Forterra (LON:FORT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of LON:FORT opened at GBX 271.73 ($3.55) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £621.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22. Forterra has a one year low of GBX 169.80 ($2.22) and a one year high of GBX 330 ($4.31). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 294.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 289.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Forterra Company Profile
