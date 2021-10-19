Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

HWDN has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 876.71 ($11.45).

Shares of LON:HWDN opened at GBX 891 ($11.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 928.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 857.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of GBX 549 ($7.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 985.80 ($12.88).

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Andrew Livingston bought 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 833 ($10.88) per share, with a total value of £1,799.28 ($2,350.77).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

