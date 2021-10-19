Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Just Group (LON:JUST)

Just Group (LON:JUST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Just Group from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Just Group in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Just Group alerts:

Shares of JUST opened at GBX 92.10 ($1.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 93.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £956.29 million and a P/E ratio of -6.44. Just Group has a 52 week low of GBX 40.66 ($0.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 113 ($1.48).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.