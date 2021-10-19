Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Unilever (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on Unilever in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,277.27 ($55.88).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,807.84 ($49.75) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,005.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,142.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a one year high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33).

In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 18,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, for a total transaction of £749,781 ($979,593.68). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,356 shares of company stock worth $75,001,914.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.