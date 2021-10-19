Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group (LON:UU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON UU opened at GBX 987 ($12.90) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,035.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,012.61. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 800.40 ($10.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,093.50 ($14.29).

In other news, insider Phil Aspin sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.46), for a total value of £50,521.50 ($66,006.66).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

