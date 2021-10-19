Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group (LON:UU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON UU opened at GBX 987 ($12.90) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,035.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,012.61. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 800.40 ($10.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,093.50 ($14.29).

In other news, insider Phil Aspin sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.46), for a total value of £50,521.50 ($66,006.66).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

