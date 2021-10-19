Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on AV. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Aviva from GBX 467 ($6.10) to GBX 505 ($6.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 465.17 ($6.08).
Aviva stock opened at GBX 393.50 ($5.14) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 406.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 405.27. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a one year high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of £15.17 billion and a PE ratio of 9.05.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Featured Story: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.