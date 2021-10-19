Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AV. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Aviva from GBX 467 ($6.10) to GBX 505 ($6.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 465.17 ($6.08).

Aviva stock opened at GBX 393.50 ($5.14) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 406.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 405.27. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a one year high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of £15.17 billion and a PE ratio of 9.05.

In related news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, with a total value of £3,618.23 ($4,727.24). Also, insider George Culmer acquired 99,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 424 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £422,499.04 ($551,997.70). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 106,535 shares of company stock worth $45,119,727.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

