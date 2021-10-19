Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EUXTF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Euronext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronext has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

EUXTF remained flat at $$116.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848. Euronext has a 52-week low of $95.05 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.93.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

