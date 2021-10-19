Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

FLTR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £175 ($228.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank set a £158 ($206.43) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a £117 ($152.86) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £190 ($248.24) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £166.54 ($217.58).

Shares of FLTR opened at £142.75 ($186.50) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £25.04 billion and a PE ratio of -343.15. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of £117 ($152.86) and a 12 month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is £144.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £139.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

