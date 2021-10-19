Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GLEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 395.71 ($5.17).

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 393.90 ($5.15) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 338.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 542.14. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 397.80 ($5.20). The stock has a market cap of £52.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

