Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Liberum Capital raised International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.20) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 221.27 ($2.89).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 167.52 ($2.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.72. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 88.69 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 166.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 183.65.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

