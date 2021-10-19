Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

RMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 633.10 ($8.27).

RMG opened at GBX 423.70 ($5.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 470.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 925.43. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 224.24 ($2.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

