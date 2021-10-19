Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Just Group (LON:JUST)

Just Group (LON:JUST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

JUST has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Just Group in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Just Group from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of JUST opened at GBX 92.10 ($1.20) on Tuesday. Just Group has a 52-week low of GBX 40.66 ($0.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 93.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.52. The firm has a market cap of £956.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

