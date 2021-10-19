Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHG. Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ING Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHG traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 96,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.