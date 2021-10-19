Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHG. Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ING Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
Shares of NYSE PHG traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 96,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
