Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for M&G (LON:MNG)

M&G (LON:MNG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 234 ($3.06) target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HSBC cut M&G to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut M&G to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&G presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 242.80 ($3.17).

M&G stock opened at GBX 197.65 ($2.58) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £5.14 billion and a PE ratio of 79.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 207.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26. M&G has a 12 month low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32).

In related news, insider John W. Foley acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £112,000 ($146,328.72).

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

