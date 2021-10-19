Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Target Price to $190.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LHCG. Barclays lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.09.

Shares of LHCG opened at $146.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $133.08 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.31 and its 200-day moving average is $189.92.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LHC Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group by 568.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 21,038.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

