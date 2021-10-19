Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €170.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DB1. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €178.00 ($209.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €158.23 ($186.15).

ETR:DB1 remained flat at $€147.35 ($173.35) on Tuesday. 272,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 1-year high of €152.65 ($179.59). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €145.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €143.38.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

