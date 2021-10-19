Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) PT Set at €19.00 by Nord/LB

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) has been given a €19.00 ($22.35) target price by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($26.94) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche EuroShop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €19.96 ($23.49).

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop stock traded down €0.17 ($0.20) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €17.46 ($20.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is €19.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -12.60. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52 week low of €10.15 ($11.94) and a 52 week high of €21.68 ($25.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.