Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Short Interest Up 24.2% in September

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,510,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the September 15th total of 19,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.60. 314,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,087,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $41.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

