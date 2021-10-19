DeXe Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.41 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. DeXe has a market capitalization of $44.30 million and approximately $12.41 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeXe has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One DeXe coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.80 or 0.00019932 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeXe Profile

DeXe (DEXE) is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,462,081 coins. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeXe is dexe.network . DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

