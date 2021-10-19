Dexlab (DXL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.98 Million

Dexlab (CURRENCY:DXL) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 19th. Dexlab has a market cap of $14.98 million and $208,533.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dexlab has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dexlab coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00064018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00067326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00098416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,988.14 or 0.99722127 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.16 or 0.05914555 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00020652 BTC.

About Dexlab

Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

