dHedge DAO (DHT) Trading Up 16.8% Over Last 7 Days

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 19th. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $20.36 million and $1.05 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00001668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00039865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00189524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00088332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

DHT is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,025,123 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

