Diageo’s (DGE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DGE. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,751.88 ($49.02).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,608 ($47.14) on Tuesday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,666 ($47.90). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,538.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,426.88. The company has a market capitalization of £84.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 230 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Insiders have bought a total of 25,701 shares of company stock worth $90,610,366 in the last quarter.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

