Diageo’s (DGE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DGE. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,751.88 ($49.02).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,608 ($47.14) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £84.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,538.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,426.88. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,666 ($47.90).

In other news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,542 ($46.28) per share, for a total transaction of £8,288.28 ($10,828.69). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 25,701 shares of company stock worth $90,610,366.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.