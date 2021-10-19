Diamond (DMD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.51 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $3.44 or 0.00005434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $12.51 million and approximately $61,978.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001463 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00040914 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,637,205 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.