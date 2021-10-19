Diamond (DMD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.51 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $3.44 or 0.00005434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $12.51 million and approximately $61,978.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001463 BTC.
- KARMA (KARMA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- FairGame (FAIR) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- DMD (DMD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00040914 BTC.
About Diamond
According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “
Buying and Selling Diamond
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars.
