Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Up 7.6%

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)’s share price traded up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.36 and last traded at $40.36. 2,454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 139,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $686.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 211.08%.

In other Digimarc news, Director Alicia Syrett acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $114,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,138.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMRC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digimarc Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

