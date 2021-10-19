Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2021 guidance at $6.450-$6.500 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $147.54 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $168.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.91.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

