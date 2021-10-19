Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) Shares Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities were worth $9,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter worth approximately $725,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTOCU opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

