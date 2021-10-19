DigitalBits (XDB) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00000927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $450.75 million and $1.88 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.76 or 0.00303110 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001982 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

