DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Insider Harold Matthew Norman Sells 4,792 Shares

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $426,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Harold Matthew Norman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Harold Matthew Norman sold 19,166 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $1,710,182.18.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,838 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $1,285,941.42.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Harold Matthew Norman sold 25,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $1,373,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN remained flat at $$91.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,290,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,019. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.43. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $94.78.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOCN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth about $6,871,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth about $615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

