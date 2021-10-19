DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.67

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $94.67 and last traded at $94.31, with a volume of 25890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.66.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.43.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $153,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $1,581,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 395,400 shares of company stock valued at $24,550,626 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 306.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 34.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 140.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

